RDW Group Partners with Fall River’s Blount Fine Foods

RDW Group, the Providence-based integrated marketing communications firm, has been selected by Fall River, Mass.-based Blount Fine Foods to support the retailer’s national growth strategy. The agency’s responsibilities include branding and product marketing support in select high growth markets across the country.

“From the first conversation we’ve felt like there is great chemistry between our team and the team at Blount,” said RDW President Jim Pontarelli. “So much about them – their history, local roots, organizational culture, and commitment to customers – really appealed to us, and we’re excited to get started on a wonderful new partnership.”

Blount Fine Foods is a private, family-owned company that has been in the food business since 1880. The company’s product line includes refrigerated and frozen gourmet soups, side dishes and entrees for restaurants, food service and retail. Headquartered in Fall River, with additional locations in Warren, R.I., McKinney, Tex., and Portland, Ore., Blount is the largest producer of clam chowder in New England and the largest manufacturer of lobster bisque in the country. The company counts among its business-to-business accounts some of the largest retail food chains in the United States.

“We’ve always been proud of our innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in response to changing consumer tastes and manufacturing technology – it’s how we’ve continued to grow for more than 140 years,” said Blount President & CEO Todd Blount.

“RDW Group’s culture and capabilities aligned with our values, objectives and local New England roots, making them the clear choice to support our aggressive growth strategy,” added Nate Hayden, Director of Consumer Marketing at Blount Fine Foods.

RDW’s initial scope of work will focus on Blount’s quickly accelerating and diversifying “ready to heat and eat” refrigerated prepared meals, including Blount’s Family Kitchen “Clean Comfort” products. Additionally, RDW will support Blount’s refrigerated soups line, which includes award-winning chowders and bisques.

For more information about Blount Fine Foods’ line of products, visit BlountFineFoods.com.