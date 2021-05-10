RI Bio unveils updated web site

PROVIDENCE – RI Bio, a life sciences trade organization, has launched a newly designed mobile-friendly web site.

The new look, at ri-bio.org, is intended to “help foster more collaboration and further connect life sciences firms and individuals,” according to the nonprofit.

Site visitor will find highlights on RI Bio leaders, including Entrepreneur in Residence, Board of Directors, Women In Science Advisory Committee, Life Science Advisors and Legislative Committee.

Member resources and the directory are newly updated, and a dedicated member log-in section allows for easier access to both sections.

“I love how dynamic it is,” said RI Bio’s executive director Carol Malysz. “It’s more energizing and interactive and really shows how we’re growing and engaging our members and providing value. The more we share information and resources, the more connections we can spark to help science advance.”

RI Bio relied on a small Rhode Island business for the project, hiring Stark Group, based in East Greenwich.

“Her creative branding, print and web solutions are spot-on, and her team approach made all the difference,” Malysz said of Kristina Stark, the group’s creative director.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.