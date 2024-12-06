RIBBA launches next Emerging Leaders Development Program

By
-
Lisa Ranglin
Lisa Ranglin

LISA RANGLIN is president of the Rhode Island Black Business Association, which has kicked off the next cohort of its Emerging Leaders Development Program in partnership with the University of Rhode Island and R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The seven-month program is designed to empower mid- to senior-level participants living or working in Rhode

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR