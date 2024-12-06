RIBBA launches next Emerging Leaders Development Program

is president of the Rhode Island Black Business Association, which has kicked off the next cohort of its Emerging Leaders Development Program in partnership with the University of Rhode Island and R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The seven-month program is designed to empower mid- to senior-level participants living or working in Rhode Island with skills and knowledge to advance their careers. Funded by DLT’s Real Jobs Rhode Island initiative, the program is offered to participants at no cost. Candidates must have at least five years of experience in their profession and hold a mid-level leadership or executive position in Rhode Island to apply.My corporate journey revealed the scarcity of leaders of color, sparking my vision for a program that equips underserved individuals with leadership skills. … URI partnered to build a structured curriculum that empowers participants, and RIDLT stepped in with critical funding support. Together, they’ve created a transformative pathway to leadership for individuals often overlooked, ensuring they gain the tools and confidence to excel professionally and break systemic barriers in leadership.Now in its fourth year, the Emerging Leaders program has served 90 young professionals and is projected to reach 120 by the end of this cohort. Each participant is guided through intensive development, gaining skills to step into leadership roles within their fields. This growth reflects the program’s success and expanding impact, as it continues to prepare, elevate and empower underserved individuals to drive change within their communities and industries.Cohorts undergo transformative leadership programming, including Clifton Strengths assessments, which reveal strengths and areas for growth. They delve into decision-making, strategy, leadership style and communication models tailored for underrepresented leaders. This year introduces a peer mentorship model, fostering a supportive community among participants and encouraging collaborative growth and resilience. This addition enhances the experience by emphasizing mutual support, empowerment and real-world application of leadership skills.Local businesses play a vital role in supporting the Emerging Leaders program. Some serve as advocates within the community, encouraging participation and recommending employees, while others are directly involved, contracting services for program events, catering and creating promotional materials. These partnerships with small businesses reinforce a community-driven approach, ensuring the program remains deeply rooted in local needs and values. This collaborative network strengthens the program’s impact, showcasing community investment in elevating diverse leadership.