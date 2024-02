Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation announced on Friday it will test a new traffic pattern along the westbound lanes of Interstate 195 aimed at alleviating some of the congestion created by ongoing safety restrictions on the Washington Bridge.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m., the number of lanes on the westbound side of I-195 will be reduced from three to two, starting at the East Shore Expressway entrance.

The reduction is expected to

expedite travel for those entering I-195 West from the East Shore Expressway, Pawtucket Avenue and Broadway, according to the release.

The department said it modeled this traffic pattern and believes creating a merge east of the East Shore Expressway should reduce travel time. This pattern will allow those using the East Shore Expressway, Pawtucket Avenue and Broadway ramps to merge more easily.

RIDOT said it will monitor the lane closure impact closely over the weekend through Feb. 6 to determine its effectiveness.

The I-195 westbound side of the bridge was closed to all traffic on Dec. 11 after engineers found “a critical failure” of some of the bridge’s original components dating back to the 1960s. The closure led to several days of traffic snarls which were eased but not eliminated after a partial reopening on Dec. 15.

On Jan. 26, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the state’s handling of the Washington Bridge closure.