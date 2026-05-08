Risk of innovation is a big driver of high drug costs

By
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Sydney Draper
Sydney Draper

Developing new drugs is a high-stakes gamble. National Institutes of Health data shows that more than 95% of drugs fail during development, and only about 12% of new drug applications earn Food and Drug Administration approval. Drug development is complex, expensive and competitive. The public remains concerned about the rising cost of drugs. While many

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