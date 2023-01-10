RITBA issues clarification on Mt. Hope Bridge weight limits

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority said Jan. 6 that previous changes announced on weight limits allowable over the Mt. Hope Bridge would only apply to “certain” vehicles with six or more axles.

RITBA spokesperson Cara Cromwell said the restrictions will only apply to two classes of specialized hauling vehicles, including the six-axle “SU6” and seven-axle “SU7,” which have gross weights of approximately 35 and 39 tons, respectively.

The authority had issued new rules beginning on Dec. 29 that decreased the maximum weight from 40 to 30 tons, advising that commercial trucks exceeding 60,000 pounds in weight would have had to seek alternative routes to reach Portsmouth, Middletown and Newport.

“After additional research, we learned that the change in the tonnage allowance would apply only to specific trucks with six or more axles,” said Lori Caron Silveira, RITBA Executive Director. “There are few of these trucks on Rhode Island roads so the change will apply to very few users. We apologize for any confusion.”

RITBA said the change is unrelated to any bridge maintenance or the upcoming cable and anchorage dehumidification project for which the agency was awarded $10 million as part of the federal omnibus package approved by Congress earlier this month. The reduction was due primarily to changes in federal guidelines on how bridges are load-rated.

The two-lane wire cable suspension bridge carries approximately 15,000 vehicles daily between Bristol and Portsmouth on Aquidneck Island, according to RITBA.

Chris Maxwell, CEO and president of the Warwick-based Rhode Island Trucking Association, said the organization is currently reviewing the revised notice from RITBA and the updated guidance to determine any affects on trucking operators.

“There remains some confusion about both,” he said.

(Update: Comment from RIBTA added in 2nd paragraph)

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.