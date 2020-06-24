Roger Williams University to offer course on creating sustainable food systems

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University’s University College will offer a new course starting June 29 on how a more sustainable approach to food systems can be created to limit disruptions caused by major world events, such as a pandemic.

Titled “Rising to the Challenge of our Urgent Food Culture: Disruption, Innovation and Creating Sustainable Food Systems in the Time of a Pandemic,” the university said the course will bring food industry leaders together to create solutions as to how to survive and thrive throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope & Main food incubator founder Lisa Raiola will teach the five-week, online-only course. She will guide participants to address various challenges, such as food production, distribution, consumption equity and profitability, both during the pandemic and beyond it, the university said.

“COVID-19 has broken down barriers once thought immovable and laid bare stark inequities in critical aspects of wellness, including access to health care and nutritious food sources,” Raiola said in a statement “In many ways, these seismic disruptions have created radical permissions to rethink and reinvent the new next for the future of food.”

- Advertisement -

Course information can be found by visiting the university’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.