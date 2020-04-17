Safeguards in place for factory, construction workers

The manufacturing and construction sectors have been deemed essential and are protected from government closure in Rhode Island during the COVID-19 pandemic, but state, industry and labor officials say they’re taking steps to ensure the safety of workers who are still on the job.

Those steps include the state making periodic spot checks and taking complaints from workers who feel they are unsafe, and body temperatures being taken of contractors at larger worksites.

“I thought it was important,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said of her decision to keep manufacturers open despite the risk of intensifying the pandemic. “I need to maintain a semblance of an economy and keep as many people working as is safely possible. That decision depends upon manufacturers to make the adjustments necessary so their employees can stay safe.”

On April 14, Raimondo also ordered many essential workers to wear masks while working, although the order didn’t mention manufacturing and construction sites specifically.

The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association has been encouraging local plants to sign a pledge to keep their workplaces safe and abide by practices put forward by the R.I. Department of Health.

Signed by nearly 200 companies, the pledge includes a variety of steps and an agreement to allow a peer institution to make an inspection. Checks include ensuring hand-washing or sanitizing stations are available in common areas, and whether commercial drivers are refused entry to the facility, or otherwise kept segregated from employees.

Manufacturers have added shifts to reduce the number of employees working together, physically changed the makeup of the manufacturing floor to separate workers by at least 6 feet, and in some cases moved to shared positions, with workers working every other week, according to David Chenevert, executive director of the manufacturers association.

The risk to workers was highlighted recently at Hope Global in Cumberland, where several workers fell ill and later tested positive for the coronavirus, Chenevert said. The engineered-textiles manufacturer, which employs more than 200 people locally, shut down temporarily.

Hope Global played a pivotal role with the manufacturing association in developing practices to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Chenevert said, and he felt the company had followed those procedures.

At General Dynamics Electric Boat, several workers tested positive for the coronavirus at both its Connecticut and Rhode Island locations, including President Kevin Graney.

Raimondo said the state has been in close contact with Electric Boat, as well as other manufacturers “to check in on them and make sure they’re obeying social-distancing rules, taking temperatures of employees, making sure no one is going to work sick, making sure people have the opportunity to work 6 feet apart.”

Many of the same rules apply to construction sites, which remain active in Rhode Island unlike other states such as Massachusetts.

The organization representing Rhode Island’s building trades called for protective measures on every site, including the presence of a dedicated COVID-19 safety person. Every job site should also have a contractor’s representative greeting all employees and asking them how they feel, and temperature checks on sites employing at least 10 people, according to Rhode Island Building Trades Union President Michael Sabitoni.

Mary MacDonald is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.