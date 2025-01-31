‘Second-degree’ nursing programs are in demand

By
-
PRACTICE TIME: Johnson & Wales University nursing student Cassidy Titchenell conducts an exam on fellow student Caitlin Murdock at the university’s nursing facilities in Providence. The students are part of JWU’s accelerated nursing degree program. Looking on is nursing student Elena Wertenbaker.  COURTESY ­JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY
PRACTICE TIME: Johnson & Wales University nursing student Cassidy Titchenell conducts an exam on fellow student Caitlin Murdock at the university’s nursing facilities in Providence. The students are part of JWU’s accelerated nursing degree program. Looking on is nursing student Elena Wertenbaker.  COURTESY ­JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY

Rhode Island is facing a growing crisis – nursing shortages. In fact, a 2021 report by the R.I. Department of Health suggested that almost 3,000 registered nursing positions could remain unfilled by 2030. With pressure mounting to address the problem, accelerated nursing programs – courses designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display