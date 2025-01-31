‘Second-degree’ nursing programs are in demand

Rhode Island is facing a growing crisis – nursing shortages. In fact, a 2021 report by the R.I. Department of Health suggested that almost 3,000 registered nursing positions could remain unfilled by 2030. With pressure mounting to address the problem, accelerated nursing programs – courses designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field to earn a nursing degree quickly – have seen a surge in popularity due in part to their ability to offer a faster, less-costly route to becoming a registered nurse while providing a way to fill gaps in the workforce. While some local colleges such as Rhode Island College have offered longstanding “second-degree” nursing tracks, other higher education institutions have either added such programs recently or are expanding them to cater to the demand. That includes Johnson & Wales University, which recently graduated its first class of nurses from the accelerated program, and Boston-based Northeastern University, which is finalizing plans to expand its popular accelerated nursing program into Fall River. “Nursing is an attractive field,” said Justin DiLibero, interim dean of the Zvart Onanian School of Nursing at RIC. “Few professions allow the opportunity to make such a positive difference in the lives of others, and the flexibility that nursing offers is unparalleled.” RIC offers two streamlined programs – a second-degree program and one that allows registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. The design of the programs, DiLibero says, is intentionally different to ensure the highest level of quality while providing the most efficient route to earning a nursing degree, which can take between 12 to 24 months. Having already completed their general education requirements, students in RIC’s second-degree program receive an individualized plan of study, which is completed in person. Meanwhile, the RN-to-BSN program is offered completely online with courses following an accelerated, seven-week format, according to RIC. Students take one to two courses at a time, allowing them to immerse themselves in the material and provide maximum flexibility for adult learners, DiLibero says. Students in this program have already completed the traditional clinical nursing courses during their associate degree or diploma program. In the face of the national shortage and its impact on Rhode Island, DiLibero says the number of nurses in the workforce is not the only factor that should be ­considered. “The level of education of the nursing workforce is equally important to meeting the needs of our patients and practice settings,” DiLibero said. “This is a particularly important point for Rhode Island, which has one of the lowest percentages of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and was the only state in the region to experience a decline in the percentage of BSN-prepared nurses between 2008 and 2018.” In an effort to fill a gap in the state’s nursing program offerings, JWU began exploring the addition of a nursing program to its College of Health and Wellness in 2021. The newly created second-degree accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program began curriculum development in the summer of 2022 and welcomed its first cohort of 18 students in the fall of 2023. That inaugural class graduated in December. “Our students complete all of their clinical rotations in Rhode Island,” said Kiley Medeiros, JWU nursing program director. “Most graduates from the inaugural class intend to work in Rhode Island health care settings.” Northeastern already has accelerated nursing degree programs in Burlington, Mass., and Charlotte, N.C., but administrators say they spotted an opportunity to expand to address what they saw as a critical need for more nurses in southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. Northeastern is set to launch the program in August, which will be located at 277 Pleasant St., attached to the Prima Care Medical Center. Two students have already been admitted to the program, with an additional 94 in the application process. The plan is to enroll 35 students in three cohorts each year. Amanda Choflet, dean of Northeastern’s nursing school, feels the new campus will provide more opportunities for those in the region, adding to existing programs offered at other schools. “We understand the need for more nurses in our communities and have been thinking about how we can expand in the region to fill this need,” Choflet said. “Our goal is not to compete, but rather to augment the wonderful nursing programs already available to students in the area. Different programs have slightly different approaches to education, and one of the best things about moving into the area is that we can offer prospective students another option or approach to completing their degree.” Northeastern’s accelerated program transforms qualified professionals into practice-ready nurses in just 16 months, or four semesters. What makes the program especially valuable, Choflet says, is its accessibility. “We welcome career-changers with previous bachelor’s degrees or students with 62 transfer credits, providing multiple pathways into nursing for our community,” Choflet said. “We’re helping our clinical partners staff their units more quickly while maintaining the highest standards of nursing education.”