Sensata Technologies hit by ransomeware attack

Industrial technology manufacturer Sensata Technologies Holding PLC experienced a ransomeware attack on April 6 that encrypted some devices in the company’s network.

operations, including shipping, receiving, manufacturing production and various other support functions. A preliminary investigation identified evidence that some files were taken; however, the company is still determining the attack’s full scope and overall effect on the company.

The company did not provide a timeline for when the network would be completely restored. According to the filing, Sensata said it immediately activated its response protocols, implemented containment measures, including proactively taking its network offline and launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists.

The company has also notified law enforcement about the matter and is supporting the investigation.

Sensata said it does not expect the incident to have a material impact on its second-quarter results to be announced on June 30.

Representatives from Sensata did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For 2024, Sensata posted a year-end profit of

$128.5 million in 2024, bouncing back from a $3.9 million loss in 2023.