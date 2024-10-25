Shell to purchase Johnston power plant

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

JOHNSTON – Shell Energy New England, a subsidiary of Shell PLC

, has announced an agreement to purchase the Rhode Island State Energy Center, the 609-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant located on Shun Pike in Johnston.

RISEC began commercial operations in 2002, however, SENA has held a contract for 100% of the plant’s energy generation since 2019, according to the company.

The current owners are the private equity Carlyle Group with a 51% stake. The remaining 49% is controlled by a subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Public Company, which purchased the plant from Entergy Wholesale Commodities in 2015 for $490 million. Entergy had owned the plant since 2011.

In a press release the company said the acquisition will bring long-term supply and capacity offtake for Shell in the New England energy market - where demand is expected to increase due to decarbonization efforts-while

securing "valuable trading opportunities."

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions director, in a statement said "Our strong understanding of this plant's performance positions Shell to capitalise on its value within our existing trading portfolio."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

