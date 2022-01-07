Should workers who are COVID-19 positive be allowed to work in Rhode Island health care facilities?

The R.I. Department of Health on Dec. 31 began allowing medical facilities in the state to use employees who are positive for COVID-19 to help ease staff shortages.

At least two medical facilities have done so, the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island in Coventry and Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston.

The state says it’s following new federal guidelines allowing for the use of COVID-positive workers.

Lynn Blais, president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, the state’s largest health care union, says the policy could lead to even greater staff shortages by allowing sick workers to spread the disease.

