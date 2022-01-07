Should workers who are COVID-19 positive be allowed to work in Rhode Island health care facilities?

By
-
UNDER A NEW EMERGENCY POLICY, the R.I. Department of Health allowed a state-run hospital and a privately run nursing home to allow COVID-19 positive employees into the workplace over the past weekend, Jan. 1 through Jan. 2, due to short staffing. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AND HOSPITALS
STATE-RUN Eleanor Slater Hospital is one of the health care facilities in the state that has allowed COVID-19-positive employees into the workplace due to short staffing. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AND HOSPITALS

The R.I. Department of Health on Dec. 31 began allowing medical facilities in the state to use employees who are positive for COVID-19 to help ease staff shortages.

At least two medical facilities have done so, the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island in Coventry and Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston.

The state says it’s following new federal guidelines allowing for the use of COVID-positive workers.

Lynn Blais, president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, the state’s largest health care union, says the policy could lead to even greater staff shortages by allowing sick workers to spread the disease.

- Advertisement -

Should workers who are COVID-19 positive be allowed to work in Rhode Island health care facilities?

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display