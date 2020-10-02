Silence can be a tool in a presentation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

When you’re developing a presentation, there’s no doubt that you give thought to the words you will use to convey your message. But how often do you consider when you will pause during your talks? My guess is seldom, if ever. Hopefully, that will change after learning how the often-ignored pause can transform what would…