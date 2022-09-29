Siobhan Kits van Heyningen Joins OceanPoint Marine Lending as Vice President, Director of Strategic Projects

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Siobhan Kits van Heyningen has joined OceanPoint Marine Lending, a subsidiary of BankNewport, as vice president, director of strategic projects. In her new role, she will be responsible for defining, organizing, and planning various strategic initiatives within the marine lending division.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Kits van Heyningen was a senior project manager in the airtime services division of KVH Industries.

Kits van Heyningen graduated magna cum laude from Yale University and earned an MBA with a concentration in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where she was a Wallman Scholar.

A native of Buffalo, NY, she currently resides in Newport, RI.