Smiley finds right balance on PVDFest

Even Mother Nature seemingly didn’t like Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s decision to tinker with PVDFest last year. But at least the mayor has recognized his mistake. A year after Mayor Smiley moved the three-day outdoor arts and culture celebration out of the cozy confines of downtown, he’s decided to put it and thousands of attendees back where they belong in 2024. At the same time, the mayor is right to stand firm on last year’s other PVDFest changes. Shifting the event from June to September gives the city a big boost after Labor Day. And continuing to prohibit open alcohol containers in public allows the mayor to fulfill his intention to make the event more family friendly. Last year’s PVDFest was a mess, largely because two days of torrential rain and lightning sent people running for cover along a riverfront that offered little shelter. If that happens this year, at least the attendees can duck into downtown restaurants, pubs and stores and continue to spend.