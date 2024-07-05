Sneha Oberai

SNMEHA OBERAI (she/her/hers) started her career at Amgen in 2013 as part of Amgen Singapore’s pioneer batch of recruits and has had multiple roles of increasing responsibilities in Operations and Manufacturing Excellence teams, directly supporting the plant’s commercial manufacturing startup and ramp-up operations. Sneha trained at Amgen Rhode Island (ARI), Bothell and Singapore and is experienced in Cell Culture, Purification and Solution Preparation operations.

In her current role, Sneha serves as a strategic partner to the ARI operations team for the safe and compliant execution of multiple product processing in support of the site’s long-range scenario. She is responsible for successfully delivering to manufacturing performance to achieve site goals, coaching and developing staff, supporting the team through various new product introductions and driving continuous improvement in daily operations.

Sneha is also an active member of Employee Resource Groups that promote diversity, inclusion and belonging. She has held key committee and leadership positions at WE2 (Women Empowered to be Exceptional) and AECP (Amgen Early Career Professionals).

Sneha Oberai

Senior Manufacturing Manager

Amgen

401.320.0780

soberai@amgen.com

www.amgen.com



YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 11

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 11

EDUCATION Bachelor of Engineering, Bioengineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore