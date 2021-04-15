Snug Harbor contemporary home sells for $1.3M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A contemporary-style home in the Snug Harbor section of the town has sold for $1.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The buyer was represented by a team with Residential Properties Ltd.

The home, at 87 Bliss Road, covers 3,800 square feet and has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The house is within walking distance to the beaches and attractions, including Matunuck Oyster Bar, according to a news release.

The property includes stone-terraced gardens and a private pond.

The identities of the sellers and the buyers were not available this week because the deed has not been filed.

