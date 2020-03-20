Special mindset needed to work from home

Work-from-home mandates abound right now for office-based professionals in light of worldwide attempts to minimize germs and the impact of the coronavirus. Even in this daunting environment where working from home makes sense, there are an array of challenges. Likewise, not everyone has what’s needed – physically or mentally – to be successful.

Must-have amenities vital to many employees accustomed to a contemporary workplace include a dedicated space with high-powered Wi-Fi; a personal printer, ergonomic desk/chair and dual monitors; and seamless access to work files via a cloud-based document management system. (A lap desk for your bed, an iPad as a second screen and a Staples store for printing will work, too.)

Beyond these systems and setups is the mindset to be successful. While the prospect of sleeping an extra hour or working in your pajamas is certainly appealing, adapting mentally to work-mode at home may be a huge challenge.

Working at home … may be extremely isolating.

In my case, I have worked in a dedicated home-office for about 50% of my week for more than 10 years. I like to think I am highly proficient at keeping a tight organized schedule, which ultimately provides great value and efficiency for my clients. However, I am frequently asked by friends and colleagues if I’m tempted to do laundry, get a snack or take a TV break. For the most part, the answer is no.

While staying focused seems to be the biggest challenge, there are times when the opposite problem occurs. In fact, one of the drawbacks of working at home is getting so immersed in a (mostly) quiet environment that it’s easy to toil away for hours without ever taking a break, especially with fewer meetings to punctuate the day. Work-at-home gurus recommend stopping for a walk or break that gets you up and away from your workspace. Obviously, this advice holds true in or out of the office.

For those energized by being with people in an office environment, working at home – especially if you are alone – may be extremely isolating. There’s no chance to pop into the kitchen for a coffee and shoot the breeze with a colleague about your dog’s cutest antics or the weather. However, in today’s tech-savvy world of conference calls and video meetings, getting some real-time collaboration can still be part of your day. In fact, some companies are holding audio or video morning meetings every day to keep workers connected and on target. (Be sure to clarify if your scheduled meeting is audio or video and, if the latter, change out of the pajamas.)

With your workspace set up and your mental energy focused and flowing, it is important to find the rhythm of your home-based day to be productive and get your tasks done. For instance, professionals who like to tackle their hardest projects first thing in the morning may not want to sleep in, but rather get to their home workspace early and dive in. Those who function better once the coffee and commute are completed, might ease into the day with some reading time or morning news. Regardless of when your productivity peaks, be sure to build some healthy, stress-relieving activity into the rhythm of your day.

For workers sharing their home with children and other adults who are also working from home, consider agreeing on ground rules so everyone has their devoted work time and space to be productive.

Finally, age may be a defining factor when it comes to being successful at home. Companies recruiting young office-based workers usually offer some kind of work-from-home policy, either as a regular weekly perk or on an ad-hoc basis. These progressive companies and their millennial workers have already navigated the initial hurdles and challenges to being fruitful at home.

No matter your age or office setup, employees immersed in the work-at-home model should adopt their own mental mindset and find the rhythm of their day for optimum ­productivity.

Carolyn Lavin is the president of Lavin Marketing Communications in East Providence. She works with professional services firms in law, accounting, finance and technology.