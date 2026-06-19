Stable but smaller, Providence office market is shifting

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CHANGING MARKET: Leeds M­itchell IV, principal broker and partner at MG Commercial Real Estate, says the post-pandemic Providence office market is smaller but stable. Behind him is Brown University’s 300,000-square-foot integrated life sciences research facility.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
CHANGING MARKET: Leeds M­itchell IV, principal broker and partner at MG Commercial Real Estate, says the post-pandemic Providence office market is smaller but stable. Behind him is Brown University’s 300,000-square-foot integrated life sciences research facility.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Providence’s downtown office market has, for now, weathered the existential threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic better than some communities. But the market is changing, with demand for anything but the best properties limited. “It is low supply and low demand,” said Leeds Mitchell IV, principal broker and partner at MG Commercial Real Estate, in

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