Stable but smaller, Providence office market is shifting

Providence’s downtown office market has, for now, weathered the existential threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic better than some communities. But the market is changing, with demand for anything but the best properties limited. “It is low supply and low demand,” said Leeds Mitchell IV, principal broker and partner at MG Commercial Real Estate, in this week’s cover story. “There are pockets of activity, but there’s no true organic growth. … It’s not really a growth story right now. It’s a repositioning story.” Initial fears that workers shifted en masse to remote work would not return to downtowns in Providence and other cities were only partially realized. Many employers have kept workers on remote or hybrid work schedules, but companies are increasingly looking to bring more workers back to the office. Those that are looking for new space in the downtown area want the best Class A properties, with amenities that can help attract workers. “Companies are trading up,” said Mr. Mitchell. They “are competing for employees and the workplace has become part of that competition,” he added. Vacancy rates have stabilized in part because the commercial market has shrunk, due to a lack of new construction and growing demand for housing. Older buildings are being transformed into mixed-use residential properties. But companies still value being downtown. “[It’s] a vibrant city with a lot of character and culture,” said Peter Gillespie, Cross Insurance Inc. senior vice president and branch manager. “Being part of that is important.”