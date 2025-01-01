State, Providence school officials break ground on Harry Kizirian Pre-K-8 School project

PROVIDENCE – State and city leaders joined Providence Public School District officials on Dec. 20 to formally break ground on the Harry Kizirian Pre-K-8 School building.

The new school will replace the Harry Kizirian Elementary School building constructed in the 1960s, while changing the education model to serve students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, allowing students to easily transition from early childhood learning into the middle school level, school officials said.

The $55.2 million project will be financed in part with $45 million in state funding.

Among the school’s new amenities will be modern art and music facilities; a STEM room to hone skills in science, technology, engineering and math; a newly renovated lobby with safer student drop-off areas; and dedicated pre-K and kindergarten outdoor play areas.

The project is part of the city’s $1 billion ongoing initiative to renovate and construct new school buildings by 2030.

