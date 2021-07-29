Textron posts $183M profit in Q2

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. earned a profit of $183 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 81 cents per diluted share, the company reported Thursday. One year prior, the company reported a loss of $92 million, or 40 cents per diluted share. Quarterly revenue totaled $3.2 billion, a rise from $2.5 billion one year…