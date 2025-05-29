The Fogarty Center Announces New CEO

The Fogarty Center’s board of directors is pleased to announce that Heather Alge, MPA, will become its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective July 1, 2025. Heather is currently the Chief Operating Officer and has been a strong leader in the human services field since 2001. The Fogarty Center was incorporated as a nonprofit corporation in 1952 and presently provides a variety of services to over 2500 children, adults and families with intellectual, developmental and/or other disabilities.

Ms. Alge will be replacing the current CEO David C. Reiss, who will be retiring after 47 years in the industry, 35 years as a CEO.

