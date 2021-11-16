The Fogarty Center’s New Chief Operating Officer

Heather Alge was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Fogarty Center, which services children and adults with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities.

Heather’s career started in 2001 as a direct support professional working in a community-based day program supporting individuals who lived at LADD Center. In 2008 she began working for Fogarty’s children’s services providing home-based services.

“I’ve had the privilege of several positions including Program Manager, Children’s Services Coordinator, Finance Director, and now my recent promotion. Each position I’ve held collectively strengthened my awareness of this field, but my journey is far from over and I look forward to many more years of professional growth.”