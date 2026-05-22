The team makes it all work

By
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Harvey Mackay

Many years ago, a musician was giving a concert in an old church. At intermission, he went behind the organ to rest. There, he found an older gentleman smoking a pipe as he rested from the chore of pumping air for the organ. The fellow smiled and said, “We’re giving them quite a concert, aren’t

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