The team makes it all work

Many years ago, a musician was giving a concert in an old church. At intermission, he went behind the organ to rest. There, he found an older gentleman smoking a pipe as he rested from the chore of pumping air for the organ. The fellow smiled and said, “We’re giving them quite a concert, aren’t we?” This seemed out of perspective to the musician who said, “What do you mean ‘we,’ old man? I’m giving the concert!” When it was time to start the second half of the concert, the musician started playing the next song, but there was no sound. He dashed behind the organ and there was the man smoking his pipe. With a smile, the musician admitted, “You were right, we are giving them a concert.” Teamwork is critical in business. It’s the backbone of any successful organization. Among the reasons why teamwork is essential in business are these important concepts:– Teamwork brings together individuals with different backgrounds, skills and experiences. This diversity fosters creativity and innovation, leading to more effective problem-solving and better decision-making.– When a team works well together, tasks are completed more efficiently. Team members can divide responsibilities based on their strengths.– Effective teamwork requires clear and open communication. This not only helps in completing tasks but also builds trust and strengthens relationships among team members.– Working as a team aligns everyone toward common objectives. This shared sense of purpose can motivate individuals to perform at their best and contribute to the overall success of the organization.– Team members can provide support and encouragement to each other, which is crucial during challenging times. This collective support system can boost morale and help individuals overcome obstacles.– Teamwork offers opportunities for personal and professional growth. By working closely with others, individuals can learn new skills, gain insights and develop a broader understanding of different aspects of the business. Baseball star Babe Ruth said: “The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime.” What is the best way to build effective teams? It starts with encouraging collaboration. Foster an environment where team members feel comfortable sharing ideas and collaborating. Promote open communication by encouraging transparency and open dialogue within the team. Here is the best story that I’ve ever heard about teamwork. A man was driving a car 30 miles outside a big city. A rainstorm came up and his car got stuck in the mud. He walked up to a farmhouse, rapped on the farmer’s door and said, “My car is stuck up on the highway. Might you be able to help?” The farmer said, “I have a blind mule named Elmo out in the back.” The farmer trudged Elmo through the muck and mire, hooked him up to the car and the farmer hollered out, “Pull, Sam, pull.” Nothing happened. “Pull, Bessie, pull.” Nothing happened. “Pull, Jackson, pull.” Nothing happened. “Pull, Elmo, pull.” Elmo ripped that car right out of the mud. The driver was confused and said, “I don’t understand. Why did you have to call out all those different names?” “Look,” said the farmer. “If he didn’t think he had any help, he wouldn’t even try.”If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive.” He can be reached through his website, www.harveymackay.com.