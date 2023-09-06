Third annual R.I. Startup Week to begin with ‘Innovation Crawl’

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Startup Week will kick off its third annual series of programming at the end of the month, beginning with an “Innovation Crawl” on Sept. 29.

The daylong event will convene at 8 a.m. at Innovate Newport, located at 513 Broadway in Newport, and begin with flash talks and breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

Throughout the day, the “crawl” will travel throughout the state and include visits to the Herreshoff Marine Museum and its Blue Tech Innovation Center in Bristol; the Hope & Main food business incubator in Warren; CIC Providence and Venture Cafe Providence; and REGENT Craft facilities in North Kingstown. The day will conclude with a 4:30 p.m. boat cruise on Narragansett Bay.

Tickets before fees are $30 per individual and $100 for a four-person “team bundle.”

Those interested may register at https://venturecafeprovidence.org/event/innocrawl.

Startup Week, developed by RIHub and first held in 2021, will continue through Oct. 6, with additional programming to be announced.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.