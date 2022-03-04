To Savor: These grapes add to the local flavor

By
-
Jessica Norris Granatiero
Climate is a key aspect that affects grape growing and its end result – wine in a bottle, can or box. Certain grapes thrive better than others in certain climates. For instance, cooler New England is a better home for grapes such as pinot gris, while California’s warmer Napa Valley is great for grapes such…

