UI claims due to COVID-19 pass 136K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,773 on Tuesday, to 136,024, according to the R.I. Department of Labor.

UI claims since March 9 total 177,069, the department said.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims in the state increased 1,349 day to day, to 33,938. The program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 increased 122 day to day, to 10,846. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 18,562.

