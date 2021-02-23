Unemployment claims continue to decline in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 4,288 week to week to 78,830 last week, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.
Of the total continuing claims last week, 36,994 were under the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.
PUA filings totaled 3,997, a decline from 5,443 one week prior.
COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 6,664, a decline from 12,617 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 395,607.
Regular UI filings totaled 2,070 last week.
There were also 156 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, level with one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 21,512 to date.
