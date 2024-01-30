URI, Fidelity combine forces to create new financial services course

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island is collaborating with Fidelity Investments Inc. to offer a course for College of Business students pursuing careers in the financial services industry.

The synchronous online course, which is being offered for the first time this spring, will prepare students to take the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Security Industry Essentials exam, the initial test required to be licensed to work in the securities industry.

“We have a great history of collaboration with Fidelity and this course will continue to grow our already successful partnership,” said Michael Ice, associate teaching professor of finance at URI. “This course is a great opportunity for URI College of Business students seeking careers in the finance and securities industry. Having the SIE designation on their résumés will make them stand out, not only to Fidelity but to other firms in the industry.”

URI and Fidelity say the SIE course encompasses a wide range of topics and provides a comprehensive understanding of the industry needed for the exam. The introductory exam assesses students’ knowledge of basic industry information, including fundamental concepts such as types of products and their risks, the structure of the markets, regulatory agencies and their functions, and prohibited practices.

“Fidelity is deeply committed to expanding opportunities for careers in the financial services industry,” said Michelle Vetovis, general manager and regional co-leader at Fidelity Investments. “We believe it’s an essential part of our mission to deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. Our collaboration with the University of Rhode Island not only allows us to help prepare students for the SIE exam but also to cultivate the next generation of talent for lasting careers at Fidelity and within the industry more broadly.”

URI and Fidelity are collaborating on materials for the course, which is being taught by a Fidelity associate whose work includes guiding associates through the exam process. URI students will benefit from opportunities to visit the Fidelity campus in Smithfield, giving them a chance to meet professionals in the field and experience a potential future work environment. At the conclusion of the course, students will sit for the exam, with the exam fee paid by Fidelity.

The College of Business has worked closely with Fidelity over the years, forging an excellent working relationship, Ice said. Along with URI students regularly visiting and interacting with Fidelity employees, the company annually hires URI graduates, creating an extensive network of URI alumni at its campus in Smithfield and headquarters in Boston, Ice said.