Vision 3 Architects hires Taylor Goodson as Interior Designer

Vision 3 Architects is proud to welcome our newest Interior Designer, Taylor Goodson. Taylor joined the team after relocating from Washington, DC where he received his Master of Fine Arts in Interior Architecture and Design degree from George Washington University. His previous background in hospitality and commercial design led him to Vision 3 Architects and he looks forward to bringing his unique eye for design to the New England area. Taylor’s appreciation for material application and big design moments have been implemented in restaurants, bars, and commercial spaces across the country, and he is excited to bring his love of texture, color, and pattern into his future projects.