Vision 3 Architects Promotes Ryan Haggerty to Associate Principal

Ryan Haggerty has been promoted to Associate Principal of Vision 3 Architects. Ryan started his career at Vision 3 Architects as an intern in 2005 while attending Roger Williams University (RWU). After graduating RWU with a Master’s Degree in Architecture, he remained with the firm until 2011, when he went on to pursue opportunities in facilities services and construction management. Prior to Ryan’s return to Vision 3 Architects in 2018, Ryan worked in the facilities management divisions of large public sector and private higher education institutions. Ryan has a decade and a half of experience as an architect and senior project manager, representing owners, property managers, contractors, and other partners to manage all aspects of the design and construction process. Ryan leverages his experience on both sides of the table to bring a collaborative and team-oriented spirit to every project.

Ryan currently serves as Board Member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Rhode Island Board of Directors. He is Co-Chair of AIA Rhode Island’s Annual Golf Tournament which raises money to support college scholarships for students pursuing a career in architecture. Ryan also serves on Roger Williams University School of Engineering, Computing and Construction Management (SECCM) Construction Management Advisory Board (CMPAB).

Vision 3 Architects is a nationally recognized architectural and interior design ﬁrm and ranked the largest architecture firm in the state of Rhode Island since 2018.