Volunteers from YMCA of Pawtucket join BEAT COVID-19 initiative

PAWTUCKET – Volunteers from the YMCA of Pawtucket are joining the BEAT COVID-19 initiative in Pawtucket and Central Falls, where health and city leaders aim to reach every household in the two cities with information on prevention and treatment of the virus.

About 10 volunteers, including YMCA of Pawtucket CEO Charlie Clifford, are going door to door to distribute pamphlets to residents in an effort to spread awareness of the BEAT COVID-19 call line at 855-843-7260.

So far, more than 4,000 pamphlets have been handed out across the two cities. Distribution will continue throughout the next few weeks, city officials say.

“For more than 130 years, the YMCA has been responding to its communities’ most pressing needs. In this unprecedented time, it is no surprise that the YMCA staff, volunteers and members spring into action,” Clifford said.

Through BEAT COVID-19, residents of Pawtucket and Central Falls can access testing, learn how to safely self-isolate at home, or be connected to free resources for isolating outside of their homes.

“Thank you to the Pawtucket YMCA for being a part of the BEAT COVID-19 initiative and working with our team,” said Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa. “The YMCA of Pawtucket serves so many of our families here in Central Falls and their help in spreading information about the BEAT COVID-19 hotline will help to protect those families and provide them with the resources they need.”