Waterfront home sells for $2.37M in Swansea’s highest-recorded residential sale

SWANSEA – A 12,000-square-foot waterfront home in Swansea recently sold for $2.37 million, setting a record for the largest-ever residential sale recorded in the southeastern Massachusetts town, according to the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The two-story home at 222 Bay Point Road, built on 1.2 acres of land, faces Cedar Cove, off the Cole River that feeds into Mount Hope Bay, said Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in an announcement of the sale. Keller Williams North Central represented the buyer in the record-breaking transaction.

Mott & Chace called it a “resort-like home,” featuring an indoor pool in a 4,050-square-foot enclosed porch area with floor-to-ceiling windows, with a large, ornate stone fountain, a hot tub, a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, a six-person sauna, and a full “restaurant-quality” bar.

Built in 1986, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home includes cathedral ceilings, a solid marble fireplace and inlaid wood floors. The primary bedroom suite features double French doors and a terrace overlooking the water. Outside, there’s a two-car garage, and a wooden walkway leading to the water.

When the property went on the market last year, the asking price was $2.75 million. The property was last valued by Swansea government appraisers this year to be worth $1.76 million, according to records that are publicly available through the town’s website.

The Swansea property was sold by Paul Zheng and Katherine Zheng, who owned the home since 2002, to Bharat Ramlochan Tewarie, of Hanover, Mass., according to a copy of the quitclaim deed.

