Waterfront home with private dock in Barrington sells for $3M

BARRINGTON – A waterfront home with a private dock and beach in Barrington recently sold for more than $3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate agency that represented the seller in the transaction.

The 3,846-square-foot colonial is located at 23 Surrey Road, containing five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to online property records kept by the town. The home was constructed in 1963, according to the property records, but Residential Properties said it was “completely renovated” recently, with all-new systems and hardwood floors throughout the building.

The Surrey Road property was the 22nd single-family home to go for more than $1 million so far this year, Residential Properties said in an announcement about the sale.

The kitchen of the home features Brazilian granite counters, custom cabinets, Thermador appliances and a large quartz island, with a separate beverage bar, the real estate firm said.

“This opens to the dining area by the windows and an expansive great room with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace lovingly restored from the original home,” according to Residential Properties. “A large office sits just off the foyer, while a separate bedroom suite with an additional sitting room library is also found on the first floor. A custom mudroom and first-floor full bath with a glass-tile shower finishes the main floor.”

On the second floor of the two-story property, the primary suite features a private balcony, with views of the water, the real estate firm said. The finished basement level includes a large recreation room.

The home is located on 2 acres of private land, including a dock on the Barrington River, Residential Properties said. The house provides walkout access to a bluestone patio overlooking the water, the real estate firm said.

Grace Anderson and Frohman Anderson bought the property from Colt LLC, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, which is a public record available online. The property was last valued by Barrington assessors in 2021 as being worth $1.4 million, according to town records.

