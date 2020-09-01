Webster Bank funds new microgrant program for women, minority businesses

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank recently donated $100,000 to fund a new matching grant program aimed at helping women and minority-owned businesses, according to a news release.

The donation makes Webster Bank the “founding funder” for the Equity Match Program, which will be managed by the Women’s Business Development Council, the release stated.

The program is aimed at helping women and minority-owned businesses in the Connecticut region through matching grants, with preference for companies hurt by the pandemic or that meet moderate- to low-income requirements.

Grants awarded can be used to pay for personal protective equipment, online business models, or overall revenue growth and cash flow improvements.

