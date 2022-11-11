Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Will the Fed’s moves spark twin economic threats?
There is wide agreement among economists and market observers that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes will cause economic growth to grind to a halt, leading to a recession. Less talked about is the risk of a financial crisis as the U.S. central bank simultaneously tries to shrink its massive balance sheet. As expected,…