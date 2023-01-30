Zeynelogu named new chief medical officer at Women & Infants Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital has named Nejat Zeynelogu as its new chief medical officer, effective the first week of March.

A physician executive with more than 10 years of experience in health care system, Zeyneloglu last served as chief medical officer at the University of Vermont Health Network’s Central Vermont Medical Center. Before that, he held various senior leadership positions, including as department chair of medicine at Woodhull Medical Center, a hospital in New York.

Zeyneloglu earned his medical degree from Ege University School of Medicine in Izmir, Turkey, and completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at Yale University/Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn.

He later completed a quality and safety fellowship by the Greater New York Hospital Association/United Hospital Fund and graduated from Columbia Business School’s Executive MBA program.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.