3 Providence chefs, Oberlin named 2025 James Beard Award finalists

PROVIDENCE – Oberlin and three local chefs, including one who is ascending in the scene, have made it to the final round of the 2025 James Beard Awards, which are often called the "Oscars of the Food World."

Nikhil Naiker of NIMKI at 51 Courtland St. in Providence was named a finalist in the Emerging Chef category in this year’s James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate excellence across all types of dining experiences, from fine dining to casual establishments, and is one of several recognition programs of the James Beard Awards, which are administered by the culinary arts nonprofit James Beard Foundation.

This year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards field has been expanded, with a focus on beverages and introduces three new categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce the 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees and Achievement Award honorees,” James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a statement. “These remarkable leaders exemplify our 'Good Food for Good' mission through their commitment to excellence, to the evolution of the independent restaurant industry, and our broader food culture. We look forward to celebrating everyone at the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Awards in June.”

A total of six Rhode Island chefs and two restaurants were named semifinalists in January , including Naiker, Wagner, Kim and Oberlin. Joining them were Robert Andreozzi of Pizza Marvin at 468 Wickenden St., who was also a nominee in 2024; Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger at 333 Wickenden St.; Nick Rabar of Honeybird Kitchen & Cocktails at 330 Massasoit Ave. in East Providence, who was the lone Ocean State semifinalist not located in Providence; and Persimmon at 99 Hope St., which features vegetarian dishes.

Persimmon was named as a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality, while Andreozzi, Dilmurat and Rabar were each named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Northeast.

This year's winners will be named at an awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Naiker is one of four finalists from Rhode Island, all of whom are located in Providence. Oberlin at 266 Westminster St. was named a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant, while Derek Wagner of Nick's on Broadway at 500 Broadway and Sky Haneul Kim of Gift Horse at 272 Westminster St. were both named a finalist for Best Chef: Northeast.