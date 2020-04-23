3 Rhode Island restaurants make curbside comeback

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island restaurant community is showing its resiliency as three of its leading eateries are reopening for curbside takeout.

The Newport Restaurant Group is bringing back Avvio in Garden City Center in Cranston; Bar ‘Cino in Newport; and Iron Works in Warwick for takeout only.

Casey Riley, chief operating officer of Newport Restaurant Group, said many of the management and staff members have heard from guests about how much they miss their favorite restaurant. He echoed the idea that restaurants and food service are part of the food supply and more than an amusement or a diversion.

The 700 employee-owners of the company had decided for their health and safety to close at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when state government ordered the industry to shut down. The group of 13 restaurant concepts were left with selling gift cards only. On April 1, a relief fund to provide aid to its employees was launched. All proceeds from gift card sales went into the fund until it reached $100,000, which it did in the first 24 hours.

- Advertisement -

Riley said, “We can’t give you the whole experience, but we can give you a great meal and, in our own way, hospitality.”

Avvio reopened on Tuesday with a limited menu featuring some of its most popular Italian dishes. Bar ‘Cino, located at 22 Washington Square in Newport, will reopen for takeout on Friday and will have soups, pastas, grilled pizzas and entrees. Wine and beer will be available at both locations at 50% off the list price. Iron Works, located on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, is scheduled to reopen for takeout only on April 29.

Bruce Newbury is a PBN contributing writer. His radio show and podcast, “Taking Out with Bruce,” is broadcast on WADK 1540 AM and several radio stations throughout New England. Email him at Bruce@BruceNewbury.com.