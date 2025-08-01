A healthy environment

By
-

Does your company frequently provide employees with healthy food options at the office? Yes: 50% No: 50% What health activities does your company offer employees? (Select multiple) Yoga sessions: 50% Our company does not offer health activities: 50% Gym/fitness sessions: 0% Daily group walks: 0% Health clinics/discussions: 0% Other: 0% Does your company offer annual

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR