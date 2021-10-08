Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Brendan F. Ryan

Brendan is a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment Law Group. Brendan’s practice primarily involves assisting employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, and related litigation.

Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, Brendan handled labor and employment issues and construction litigation as counsel for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Brendan previously served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Maureen Keough and Honorable Richard Licht on the RI Superior Court Dispositive Civil Motion calendar.

Brendan received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and his B.A. from Boston University.