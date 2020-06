Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

A U.S. Marine corporal was driving a benefits specialist from base to base to deliver lectures on life insurance, according to a story in Reader’s Digest. After listening to a dozen of these talks, the corporal insisted he knew the spiel by heart. “Prove it,” the benefits specialist said. So, at the next base, the…