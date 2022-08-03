Amazon selects CCRI as education partner for Career Choice program

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island has been selected by Amazon.com Inc. as an education partner for the global online retailer’s Career Choice program.

CCRI says it is the first and only college or university in the Ocean State that is an Amazon Career Choice partner. The program, the college said, provides Amazon’s hourly employees access to the college’s certificate or degree programs to learn new skills at Amazon, or elsewhere, free of charge for full-time students.

The college said full-time Amazon employees will have up to $5,250 to spend on CCRI courses during a calendar year – more than CCRI’s $4,624 full-time tuition. Part-time students will receive $2,625 to spend on courses, CCRI said.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when industry and higher education join together to increase access to higher education, advance social and economic mobility, and strengthen Rhode Island’s economy,” CCRI President Meghan L. Hughes said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.