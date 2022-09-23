Application deadline for 2022 PBN Manufacturing Awards Program extended

PROVIDENCE – The application deadline for PBN’s 2022 Manufacturing Awards Program has been extended to Sept. 28.
Honorees will be recognized during the Manufacturing Awards Dinner on Nov. 10 at the Omni Hotel Providence, and will be featured in PBN’s special section published on Nov. 11, which will also be distributed at the event.
The awards program recognizes manufacturers in multiple categories:
- Overall Excellence
- Emerging Manufacturer
- Product Innovation & Design
- Green Manufacturing
- Lean Manufacturing
- Supply Chain Management
- Excellence in Exporting
- Workforce Development & Training
- Safety Performance and Records
- Collaboration between Manufacturers
- Family Owned
The awards program also recognizes individual achievement. A pair of individuals will be honored, one for the Leadership & Strategy Award and the other as a Manufacturing Champion, someone who has made significant impact in the manufacturing industry.
A preview of the application can be found here.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.