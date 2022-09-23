Application deadline for 2022 PBN Manufacturing Awards Program extended

PROVIDENCE – The application deadline for PBN’s 2022 Manufacturing Awards Program has been extended to Sept. 28.

Honorees will be recognized during the Manufacturing Awards Dinner on Nov. 10 at the Omni Hotel Providence, and will be featured in PBN’s special section published on Nov. 11, which will also be distributed at the event.

The awards program recognizes manufacturers in multiple categories:

Overall Excellence

Emerging Manufacturer

Product Innovation & Design

Green Manufacturing

Lean Manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

Excellence in Exporting

Workforce Development & Training

Safety Performance and Records

Collaboration between Manufacturers

Family Owned

The awards program also recognizes individual achievement. A pair of individuals will be honored, one for the Leadership & Strategy Award and the other as a Manufacturing Champion, someone who has made significant impact in the manufacturing industry.

- Advertisement -

A preview of the application can be found here.