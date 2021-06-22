AP&S Welcomes Gianna Signorille

zAdler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. Gianna Signorillie to the firm’s Litigation Group.

Gianna Signorille, a member of the firm’s Litigation Group, will be focusing her practice on commercial and business litigation, cannabis and health care law. While in law school, Gianna interned in-house at Citizens Bank, N.A. for the Consumer Bank. Additionally, she served as the President of The Legal Association for Women, was a member of the Moot Court Association, and completed the Advocacy Program at New York Law School. Gianna received her J.D from New York Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Stony Brook University.

