Back to the workplace?

Is your company planning to have most or all of its employees return to the workplace this year?

Yes: 60%

No: 20%

Unsure: 20%

How much of your workforce do you expect to return to the office or other workplace by the end of 2021?

All employees: 60%

About 75% of employees: 20%

About half the employees: 20%

About 25% of employees: 0%

Our company is staying fully remote: 0%

Will you let employees return to the workplace if they have not been vaccinated?

Yes: 60%

No: 20%

Unsure: 20%

Has workplace productivity been negatively impacted by some employees working from home?

No, it was not negatively impacted: 60%

Yes, it was somewhat impacted negatively: 40%

Yes, it was greatly impacted negatively: 0%

Unsure: 0%

