Back to the workplace?

Is your company planning to have most or all of its employees return to the workplace this year?
Yes: 60%
No: 20%
Unsure: 20%
How much of your workforce do you expect to return to the office or other workplace by the end of 2021?
All employees: 60%
About 75% of employees: 20%
About half the employees: 20%
About 25% of employees: 0%
Our company is staying fully remote: 0%
Will you let employees return to the workplace if they have not been vaccinated?
Yes: 60%
No: 20%
Unsure: 20%
Has workplace productivity been negatively impacted by some employees working from home?
No, it was not negatively impacted: 60%
Yes, it was somewhat impacted negatively: 40%
Yes, it was greatly impacted negatively: 0%
Unsure: 0%
