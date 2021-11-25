Bally’s opens Bally Interactive technology division in Warwick

WARWICK – As Bally’s Corp. increases its focus on mobile sports betting and online casino games, the company recently celebrated the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot office for its Bally Interactive technology division.

The new office is located on the fourth floor of Building A at the Metro Center II office park at 475 Kilvert St. in Warwick.

The office will be the home of 55 employees for Bally’s Corp., who will support the company’s mobile sports betting, online gambling, daily fantasy sports games and other interactive technology operations for the Providence-based casino brand, as it expands its reach throughout the U.S. and across the world, according to company executives.

The Bally Interactive office comes as Bally’s gains more access to U.S. mobile sports betting markets, recently receiving a license to operate in New York state, on the heels of a multibillion-dollar purchase of international online casino gambling company Gamesys Group PLC.

The new office delivers on a requirement by Bally’s Corp. in its 20-year deal signed in June by Gov. Daniel J. McKee – providing the casino company and International Game Technology PLC joint control over the state’s legal gambling operations – to create at least 30 new jobs at a “corporate headquarters” in Rhode Island by Dec. 31, 2022.

Adi Dhandhania, chief operating officer of Bally Interactive, called it “an attractive location for us” due to its easy access by car, train, or plane,” accommodating the company’s traveling employees.

While the company has a 20-year deal in place to operate in Rhode Island, Dhandhania said the new office shows that Bally’s Corp., is here to stay in the Ocean State. Dhandhania said it shows the state’s legislative leaders, who were in attendance for the ribbon cutting, that Bally’s Corp. will “continue to grow our operations in Rhode Island.”

“Rhode Island will forever be our home,” Dhandhania said. “We look forward to expanding our operations here further. … We have the airport nearby. We have access to the train station. We also have a location that’s right off the highway. And we have our team members that are flying in from different parts of the world.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, of Warwick, who led efforts to pass the legislation enacting a 20-year deal with Bally’s Corp., said his hometown was an ideal place for the company to establish a new office, due to its access to larger cities but with smaller city prices.

“I’m delighted that Bally’s has realized what many of us in Warwick already know,” Shekarchi said. “This is a fantastic place to do business. We’re situated between New York and Boston. Warwick offers amenities of a larger city at a much more business friendly price.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.