BankNewport Names Denise DiDonato to Vice President, Credit Administration Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Denise DiDonato has been named Vice President, Credit Administration Manager. DiDonato brings more than 30 years of banking, credit, commercial and small business lending experience to her new role, in which she is responsible for credit administration functions including reporting and analytics, collections, small business lending credit processes as well as maintaining and developing commercial vendor relationships.

In 2014, DiDonato received the Rhode Island Small Business Administration Financial Champion Award for her efforts to assist RI small businesses realize their professional goals. She currently resides with her husband, Joseph DiDonato in Killingly, Connecticut.