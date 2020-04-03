BCBSRI’s Collins named Career Achiever among winners for PBN’s C-Suite Awards

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News announced Friday its winners for the 2020 C-Suite Awards, honoring top C-level executives in the public, private and nonprofit sectors for their efforts as innovators, trailblazers, role models and leaders in the community.

Dr. Matt Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, has been named the 2020 Career Achiever by PBN. Collins’ career at Blue Cross began in 2015 as its vice president of clinical integration and, among other tasks, leads Blue Cross’s efforts to help Rhode Islanders connect with a primary-care practice to help ensure health care affordability. Collins also serves as a clinical assistant professor at The Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University and is a member of Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force.

Jennifer Bose, associate director for the Providence Children’s Museum, has been named the 2020 Rising Star. Bose, appointed as associate director in the fall of 2019, has helped upgrade the museum upgrade technologically and improve its operation systems.

Other C-Suite Award winners selected by PBN are:

- Advertisement -

Jason Cherry , chief financial officer, Carousel Industries of North America Inc.

, chief financial officer, Carousel Industries of North America Inc. Cooper Woodward , chief clinical officer, The Groden Network

, chief clinical officer, The Groden Network Dana Alexander Nolfe , chief marketing officer, Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

, chief marketing officer, Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. David Hemendinger , chief information officer, Brown Medicine

, chief information officer, Brown Medicine Wendy Montgomery , senior vice president, global brand and marketing communications, International Game Technology PLC

, senior vice president, global brand and marketing communications, International Game Technology PLC Pam Hyland, CEO, Girl Scouts of Southern New England

An awards ceremony and banquet celebrating all the winners is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 11, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Omni Providence Hotel in Providence. The original May event date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presenting sponsor for the C-Suite Awards is KPMG LLP; the partner sponsor is the Hilb Group of New England.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.