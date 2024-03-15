Be inclusive for all

Matching individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with barriers to employment with suitable employers is what I spent the first 30 years of my career doing. I have always believed it should be an established and socially responsible practice because it brings diversity and unique perspectives to the workplace. It’s essential to create an inclusive and accessible environment that supports the needs of employees with and without disabilities. We want “the right people in the right seats on the bus,” to borrow a metaphor from Jim Collins’ bestseller “Good to Great.” As an agency that supports and promotes people with disabilities, I saw that AccessPoint RI was not implementing this in our own hiring principles, but we’re changing that now. Building a positive work culture is crucial for the success and well-being of both employees and the organization. It can improve morale, increase productivity and foster innovation. We embrace diversity and ensure that everyone feels valued and included. We recognize and celebrate achievements, both big and small, as well as acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and contributions of employees. Additionally, we are encouraging other employers to do the same and to use government programs and incentives such as tax credits or grants. We also promote collaboration with local and national disability organizations to tap into their networks for potential candidates and gain insights on best practices. Take the positive experiences of placement to create a work environment that focuses on the individual employee and offer a career ladder, professional growth and development.